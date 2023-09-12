Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. Vale has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

