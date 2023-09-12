Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.69.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

