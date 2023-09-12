Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

VLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 226,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

