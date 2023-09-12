Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
VLYPO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 18,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.67.
About Valley National Bancorp
