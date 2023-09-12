Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

VLYPO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 18,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

