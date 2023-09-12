Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 2.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Valvoline worth $132,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 519,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,073,000 after purchasing an additional 501,974 shares during the period. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,846,000 after purchasing an additional 267,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 290,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

