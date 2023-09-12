Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Trimmed by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,073,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

