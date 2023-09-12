Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,951. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.13 and its 200 day moving average is $408.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

