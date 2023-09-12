Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.06. 152,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,622. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

