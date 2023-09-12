Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Annandale Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 10.3% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

