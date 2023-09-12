Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $411.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

