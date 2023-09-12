Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $411.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.