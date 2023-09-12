Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5,481.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 838,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,972. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $312.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

