Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 1.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,187. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.