VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 182,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 146,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.28.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

