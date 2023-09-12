Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,121 shares of company stock worth $3,743,473. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $245.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.