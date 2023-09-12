Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Verizon Communications worth $3,105,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 100,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,690,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

