Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Acquired by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,738 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 428.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 703,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 570,489 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

