Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.42.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.53. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.5814361 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

