VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 645 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VinFast Auto to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 92.06 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.82 billion $31.60 million 55.75

VinFast Auto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VinFast Auto and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 569 825 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.58%. Given VinFast Auto’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -5.45% -90.21% 2.45%

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

