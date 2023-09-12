Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.52. The stock had a trading volume of 163,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,126. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $458.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

