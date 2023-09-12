Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.95

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 142163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after buying an additional 228,678 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 452,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

