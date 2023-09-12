Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.67.

VWAGY opened at $13.06 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

