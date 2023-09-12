Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

VOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.