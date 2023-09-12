Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

VOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

