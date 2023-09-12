VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading 23.3% Higher

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 161,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 120,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16.
VR Resources Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
