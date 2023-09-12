vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.13. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.