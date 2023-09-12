vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.13. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

