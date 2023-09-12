W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 296,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,518. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

