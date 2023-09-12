Wajax Co. (WJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$29.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.99. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$17.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$629.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

