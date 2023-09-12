Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,320,000 after acquiring an additional 281,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,266,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

WASH traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.