Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WASH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %
WASH traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $51.25.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Washington Trust Bancorp
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.