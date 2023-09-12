Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Given New $2.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Waterdrop from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Waterdrop Trading Down 0.8 %
Institutional Trading of Waterdrop
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waterdrop by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87,596 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Waterdrop by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
