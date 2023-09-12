Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up approximately 1.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.24% of Wayfair worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,863 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE W traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 288,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.18. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

