Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $80.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.46.

Shares of W stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,863 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

