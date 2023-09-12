Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 283,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,625. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

