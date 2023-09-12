Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WERN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.18.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WERN opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.