WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. 159,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,506. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.