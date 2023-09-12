WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

WSPOF remained flat at $136.80 during trading on Tuesday. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $140.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

