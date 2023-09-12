Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $968,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 403,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 87,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 872,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

XEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 826,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,626. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

