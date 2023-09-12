Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is Great Point Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,495 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $29,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,058. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

