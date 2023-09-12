Xponential Fitness Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the average volume of 1,308 call options.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $295,109.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XPOF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 175,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,087. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $948.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

