ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CEO Sells $69,800.64 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $69,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 10th, James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of ZeroFox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $91,462.21.

Shares of ZFOX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZFOX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

