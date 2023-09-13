10,395 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. CWM LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in América Móvil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 892,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

