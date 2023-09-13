1,325 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $427.34. 71,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.71 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

