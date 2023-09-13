13,962 Shares in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Purchased by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Regional Management accounts for about 0.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Regional Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 190,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $77,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,757,021.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Price Performance

RM stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $38.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Regional Management Profile

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

