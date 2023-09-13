14,478 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Dollar General makes up about 2.2% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average of $185.96. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.