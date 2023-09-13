15,000 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,156. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $189.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

