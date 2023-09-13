15,575 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 425,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,024,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $262.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.