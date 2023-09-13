158 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $43.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6,125.90. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,895.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

