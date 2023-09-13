17,260 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $504,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,670,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.