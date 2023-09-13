1peco (1PECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.93 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $48.26 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

