20,175 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.94.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $125.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,822. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

