2,098 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,098 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.79 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.26.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.